Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Senator David Pocock, climate scientist, former Kiribati president speak at Newcastle climate change forum

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 10 2023 - 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of people gathered in Newcastle on Monday for a forum focusing on the expansion of the coal industry amid the climate crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.