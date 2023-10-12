Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Western Suburbs defeat Raymond Terrace to open 2023-24 cricket season

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 12 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A game winning knock by Plovers opening batsman Tom Irwin has led Western Suburbs to a first up win against Raymond Terrace in the Maitland first grade cricket competition on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.