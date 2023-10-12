A game winning knock by Plovers opening batsman Tom Irwin has led Western Suburbs to a first up win against Raymond Terrace in the Maitland first grade cricket competition on Saturday.
Irwin finished with 108* from 124 balls at Coronation Oval as the Plovers chased down Terrace's first innings total of 199 in the 36th over.
Raymond Terrace were probably 20 runs short of a likely target when they were 4-147 with a little more than 10 overs to bat.
But they were unable to fully convert the excellent start provided by opener Jaxon Brooks who made a quick-fire 60 off just 86 balls.
Brooks was out with the score on 85 and his older brother Brayden (30) and Steve Smith 59 not out carried the score to 147 when Brayden was bowled by Wests skipper Mitchell Fisher.
The next five batters were able to add just 19 runs between them.
The Plovers run chase started in blistering fashion with Irwin combining with Andrew Trappel for an 81 run opening stand - before Trappel was dismissed in the 11th over for 42.
Irwin scored 12 boundaries in a commanding knock as Wests finished 1/200. Plovers veteran Trappel played his 251st game, a club record.
Brayden Brooks was the best of the Lions bowlers, claiming 1/33 from his 10 overs as the rest of the attack came in for some heavy treatment.
In other matches, Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth played out a thrilling tie at Thornton Oval.
Chasing the Thunder's 221, Tenambit Morpeth's Lachlan Irwin was left stranded after tailender Cameron Wynn was dismissed with the scores tied.
City United started their premiership defence in commanding fashion, cruising to a 159-run win against Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park. City's Karl Bowd dominating the Griffins attack with 146 off 136 balls.
In second grade, Raymond Terrace recorded a six run win after being dismissed for 159 and then restricting Wests to 8/153 at King Park.
Daniel Harden top scored with 30 and four other batters made scores in the 20s for the Lions. Jason Cameron took 3-25 of his 10 overs.
The Lions are away to Kurri Weston Mulbring in first grade. All grades and juniors are in action on Saturday.
