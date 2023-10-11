The Port Stephens Pythons started their Newcastle Suburban Cricket Association Division 1 premiership defence in style with a powerful win over Cardiff-Boolaroo,
Playing at Cardiff No 2 ground the Pythons were all out 129 with Josh Moxey showing early season form with 29 and Shawn Davis making a solid 20.
David backed up his run taking 2-6 as the Pythons bundled Cardiff out for 68. Other wicket takers were Brock Hawley with 3-11 and Lleyton Everleigh 2-9.
In Division 2, Adamstown proved too strong for the Pythons making 6-170 despite an outstanding effort from Port quick Jeremy Rushford who took 5-11 including a hat-trick to almost turn the game.
Port were all out for 24 with Luke Socha making 41, Blake McKee 26 and Brendon Sinclair 18.
In the other game the Pythons 8-128 lost a close contest against Waratah-Mayfield 6-131.
Pythons opener Matt Lane compiled a neat 48, Jarryd Johnson 27 and Fletcher Laughton 18.
Lachlan Freeman 1-8. Paul Le Mottee 1-18 and Huxley Rowe 1-24 were the pick of the bowlers..
