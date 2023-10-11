Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens urged to join anti-wind farm rally in Canberra

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 12 2023 - 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer flagged to a rally in Nelson Bay on Saturday that a motion will go to the council calling on it to oppose offshore wind turbines off the Port Stephens coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.