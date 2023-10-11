Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer flagged to a rally in Nelson Bay on Saturday that a motion will go to the council calling on it to oppose offshore wind turbines off the Port Stephens coast.
Cr Palmer said the motion will be submitted by independent councillor Chris Doohan at the next council meeting.
The move comes as about 2000 people attending Saturday's rally at the foreshore were urged to take their protest to Canberra.
Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said concerned Port Stephens residents should join with similar groups from the Upper Hunter, his electorate of New England and across Australia in a national alliance and take their protest to Canberra.
"There are crowds like this all over the east coast of Australia," he said.
"Start talking to the people of New England who have exactly the same problem, start talking to the people of the Upper Hunter who have exactly the same problem
"Go outside the state and talk to the people at Clarke Creek and Rockhampton (both in Queensland) who are dealing with exactly the same problem.
"Start talking to the people down in the Wimmera down near Mildura
"This is not an environmental solution; this is an environmental catastrophe."
Mr Joyce said by joining together the communities could pass what he described as the Mall Score and pressure the government into action.
"We have a mall in front of Parliament House and when there's a protest and there's just a few the Mall Score is low.
"If the mall is full between old parliament house and new parliament house it means that if you don't listen in parliament you don't have a job. So I want you to link up and make sure this Mall Score is 10 out of 10."
The Port Stephens community and game fishing club have claimed they weren't aware of the government's two-month consultation period and asked federal energy minister Chris Bowen to reopen it, but he refused.
The protest drew a crowd from the local area and further afield, and was attended by representatives from One Nation, Shooters Fishers and Farmers, the Liberal party and Nationals MPs Mr Joyce and Member for Lyne David Gillespie whose seat covers the northern side of Nelson Bay.
Dr Gillespie said wind farms would be devastating to the Port Stephens economy. "The economy here is a blue water economy. All the shops, all the boats, all the people who come here for holidays are here because of our pristine environment." he said
"This will be an industrial zone, littered with rusting hulks at sea."
Dr Gillespie said plans were progressing for a rally on the other side of Nelson Bay.
"We are going to try to have another rally like this on the other side of the bay, so any of you who would like to come over are welcome as we want to keep the momentum going," he said.
Whale watching skipper and director of Port Stephens Tourism, Frank Future, spoke at the rally and said the crowd needed to champion the whales, dolphins and other marine life that didn't have a voice.
Mr Bowen told ACM in a statement that the community will have three further opportunities to have a say on any individual wind farm projects that are proposed for the zone.
"Before a project can commence, proponents must seek and receive approval for feasibility licences and comply with strict environmental regulations," he said.
He said the consultation period that had already passed saw 40,000 letterbox drops carried out, seven community drop-in sessions, and had drawn 1900 public submissions.
Mr Bowen said the wind zone will create 3000 construction jobs, 1500 ongoing jobs, generate enough power for four million homes, and the government will only licence projects set to deliver "long-lasting community benefits".
