Total fire ban in place on Thursday across Hunter

Total Fire Bans are in place today (October 12, for the the Greater Hunter and Upper Hunter as well as Greater Sydney, Lower Central West Plains, North Western, Northern Slopes and Upper Central West Plains areas.
With hot, dry and windy conditions, extreme and high fire danger ratings are forecast across the majority of the state.
The NSW Rural Fire Service advises people to know their fire risk and what you will do if fire threatens.
"Be ready to act. Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000)," a spokesperson said.
During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property. Under certain conditions, the NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert.
The fire service recommends five simple steps to ensure your property is prepared.
For more information on Total Fire Ban rules, visit the #RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fdr
