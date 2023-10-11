Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Tomago

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Tomago to continue work on the new M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will include tree trimming and earthworks adjacent to the northbound lanes.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and is expected to be complete by late November, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, the northbound shoulder will be closed and and traffic speed will be reduced in the.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
