Irrawang High School students gave the thumbs up after completing their HSC English and Music exams on Thursday.
It was a great sign for English and Year 12 head teacher Luke Clewett whose 10 Advanced English students were all smiling.
"My students came out with smiles on their face and high fives. They were over the moon," Mr Clewett said.
"They all felt they very happy and pleased with their prep work and they felt very prepared for the exam."
The HSC exams started across the state on Wednesday with students undertaking the first of two papers in English Advanced and English Standard.
Irrawang High School had 56 students take part in the English exams. They joined 340 Port Stephens HSC students taking part in exams through to November 3.
"The HSC Class of 2023 have been working hard to get to this point and Port Stephens students deserve to feel proud of all that they have already achieved", Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said she hoped all local students enter the exam rooms with a sense of achievement and confidence.
"As a mum of one of our 2023 HSC students, I'm so proud of each and every student who's sitting their first HSC exam today - it's been a long and hard road for this cohort, and I wish them all well"
"Each student has done the hard work leading up to this point, and now is the time for students to show what they know."
"Our community here in Port Stephens is behind each and every student as they step into this final chapter of their 13 years of schooling," Ms Washington said.
"Thank you to our local school teachers, support staff, and principals, for all they've done to support our students throughout their school years.
The HSC is a large operation that sees close to 70,000 HSC students sit exams over an 18-day period.
Another 8,150 students studying one or more HSC courses will also sit exams over the next three weeks. Most of these students are not yet in Year 12.
Students are set to receive their HSC results and ATARs on Thursday 14 December.
About 30 Irrawang High School students have had early entry offers from universities this year, with offers from University of Newcastle, Sydney University and Charles Sturt University.
For more tips and advice on staying healthy throughout the exam period, visit the Stay Healthy HSC hub https://education.nsw.gov.au/student-wellbeing/stay-healthy-HSC.
