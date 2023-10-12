Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Education
Education

340 students from Port Stephens taking part in HSC exams

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
October 13 2023 - 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrawang High HSC music students (from left) Huxley, Katie, Korie and Travis gave the thumbs up after completing their exam on Thursday. Picture supplied.
Irrawang High HSC music students (from left) Huxley, Katie, Korie and Travis gave the thumbs up after completing their exam on Thursday. Picture supplied.

Irrawang High School students gave the thumbs up after completing their HSC English and Music exams on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.