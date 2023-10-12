Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Bus Taskforce First Safety Report released after Greta bus crash

Updated October 13 2023 - 6:49am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW government will roll out a road safety campaign about bus seatbelt laws and consider speed restriction mandates for school buses after accepting all recommendations from taskforce report ordered after the Greta bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.