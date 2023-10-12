Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

The Voice to Parliament referendum, where to vote in Port Stephen

By Michael Hartshorn
October 13 2023 - 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where to vote in Port Stephens on Saturday
Where to vote in Port Stephens on Saturday

Port Stephens voters head to the polls on Saturday, October 14 to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.