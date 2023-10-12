Where to vote in Port Stephens on Saturday

Port Stephens voters head to the polls on Saturday, October 14 to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.
All Australians will be asked to vote on the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voting centres will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
