The Raymond Terrace Lions were on the wrong side of an extraordinary bowling feat with Kurri Weston Mulbring paceman Jacob Simmons taking two hat-tricks to rout them for just 134 runs..
"I've been on plenty of hat-tricks before but never been able to get the third wicket. To get one is incredible enough, then to back it up and get another is amazing," said Simmons, who joined KWM this season from Newcastle side Wallsend.
Simmons, who had never taken a hat-trick before, claimed his first hat-trick for the day with the final three balls of his second over after struggling to find his length in his first.
After going for 10 runs in his first over and Raymond Terrace travelling comfortably at 0-39, Simmons bowled Joseph Harden for 18 and then bowled Daniel Harden and skipper Daniel Upward for ducks.
Car horns were honked and the Warriors players swamped Simmons in jubilant celebrations after the third wicket fell. To add to the drama it had a touch of luck with ball rolling to knock the bails off after initially being caught behind the top roll of Upward's pad.
Not satisfied with his break-through bowling feat, Simmons did it a second time starting with the final ball of his third over when he bowled Jaxon Brooks for 21 with a full toss.
He then followed bowling Aaron Sherritt and Luke Thomas for ducks off the first and second balls of his fourth over.
Simmons narrowly missed a fourth wicked in a row when Ben Maytom survived a confident lbw appeal with the ball just going down legside.
He finished with 8-21 off seven overs, bowling Matt Holstein for four then dismissing Maytom for 50 caught and bowled to end Raymond Terrace's first innings for 134.
The Warriors were firmly on top with Steve Abel making 100 not out off just 97 balls for KWM to finish the day on 1/145. Abel's innings included 12 fours and four sixes.
Jayden Newson got the wicket for Terrace capturing Tyler Power lbw for eight. Lachie Vasella was 17 not out.
