Warriors paceman Jabobs Simmons takes two hat-tricks against Raymond Terrace

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 15 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:08am
Jacob Simmons (left) took two hat-tricks in the space of three overs on his way to 8-21 or Kurri Weston Mulbring against Raymond Terrace, while Steve Abel made an unbeaten ton for the Warriors. Picture supplied.
The Raymond Terrace Lions were on the wrong side of an extraordinary bowling feat with Kurri Weston Mulbring paceman Jacob Simmons taking two hat-tricks to rout them for just 134 runs..

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

