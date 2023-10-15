Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Humpback whale migration Port Stephens: mothers and babies travel south

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 15 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S whale season, baby!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.