Extreme Fire Danger rating: Total fire ban in Hunter on Monday, October 16

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
October 16 2023 - 7:05am
Extreme Fire Danger rating: Total fire ban in Hunter on Monday
A total fire ban is in place across the Greater Hunter with an extreme Fire Danger Rating for the region today (October 16).

