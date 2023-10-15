With more than 80 per cent of the vote counted, Paterson voters have resoundingly rejected recognising First Nations people in the constitution with an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
More than two thirds rejected the proposal. As of Sunday morning the No campaign has won 70 per cent of the count in Labor MP Meryl Swanson's seat (56 of 50 polling places counted) and 71 per cent of the vote in the neighbouring Hunter electorate (70 of 73 polling places counted).
The 'no' vote was 72.73 per cent in Nelson Bay and 74.33 in Raymond Terrace. The 'yes' vote was lower in Medowie and Anna Bay but still clearly a majority with 67.6 per cent and 62.63 per cent respectively
In the division of Lyne, which stretches from Wauchope in the north to the northern suburbs of Maitland, the No vote was at 67 per cent with 89 of 93 booths counted. The federal electorate is held by National party MP David Gillespie.
In the Hunter, Newcastle was the only federal electorate to record a Yes majority vote. The Yes campaign won 54 per cent of the count in Labor MP Sharon Claydon's seat.
The Hunter results reflected the Yes campaign's strong results in inner-city areas across the nation and poor showing in outer suburban, regional and rural areas.
The results are in stark contrast to Labor's success in the region in last year's federal election, when the party won 54 per cent of the vote in Hunter, 53 per cent in Paterson, 56 per cent in Shortland and 68 per cent in Newcastle.
Newcastle-based Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Kumarah Kelly said the referendum result had left her "disappointed" and "deflated".
"It felt good out there in the community today, but it wasn't the result we were looking for," she said.
"I know there's going to be a lot of disappointment in a lot of Aboriginal homes tonight."
Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign manager Blake Keating, a Liberal party member, said he was "elated" by the referendum results in the Hunter and across the nation.
"We're obviously very happy that the people in the Hunter have agreed with us," he said while celebrating at a pub in Shortland.
"The seat of Newcastle's still sort of in play, but it's quite obvious that the seats of Shortland, Hunter and Paterson are very strongly voting no."
