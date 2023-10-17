Flyhalf Ilisoni Vonomatairatu Nelson Bay Gropers player of year

Nelson Bay Gropers flyhalf Ilisoni Vonomatairatu has completed an outstanding season by winning the most outstanding player award at the club's presentation night on Saturday night.
Vonmatairatu shared the best back award with Willie Dunn who earlier this month won the prestigious Cyril Burke Medal for the suburban player of the year from Vonmatairatu who was equal runner-up with their teammate Michael Hotene.
Held at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club, the awards took on more significance with the Gropers winning the suburban minor and major premierships, the under-18s winning their title and the women's team making the semi-finals.
The senior squad were presented with special edition jumpers to mark their premiership double..
The players' player award went to Isaac Laracy who shared the best forward award with Hamish Bartlett, Liam Keating took out the Dean Como award.
The Rookie of the Year was Ryan Marshall, the Clubman award went to Aaron Jarvis and President's Trophy to John Lundie.
The Lady Gropers most outstanding player award was taken out by Sophie Lembke who also won the best forward.
Sophie Anderson was best back and the rookie of the year was Taleah Dodd, The coaches award went to Leah Nolan and the players' player was Victoria Hawthorn,
The Under-18s most outstanding player was Xavier Stewart.
The club will hold their AGM on Saturday, November 4, from 10am at the club house.
