New England Highway eastbound lane closure between John Renshaw Drive and Anderson Drive from 8pm to 4.30am, Monday, October 16, to Friday, October 20.



M1 Motorway southbound shoulder closure from 8pm to 4.30am, Monday, October 16 and Tuesday, October 17.

Lenaghans Drive northbound shoulder closure from 8pm to 4.30am on Tuesday, October 17

New England Highway westbound shoulder and John Renshaw Drive slip lane to M1 closure from 8pm to 4.30am, Tuesday, October 17 to Thursday, October 19.