4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Welcome to 38 Parkes Street, Nelson Bay - the ideal permanent residence or home away from home.
Nestled in the heart of this charming seaside community, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom gem offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, space and coastal living.
Upon entry, you will be warmed by the inviting living spaces filled with natural light.
The spacious main living area flows seamlessly to the dining and kitchen, home to the cosy fireplace, plantation shutters, air-conditioning and stunning bamboo flooring.
The dining and kitchen areas from here, are sure to be the perfect place for families to gather, and spacious enough for the home chef to enjoy.
The second living space at the rear of the home leads out to the fantastic undercover entertaining deck, with blinds to keep the warmth in the cooler months or open for the summer breezes.
This expansive area features an outdoor rangehood and ample space for the family to relax and unwind.
The deck leads up to the beautiful in-ground swimming pool as well as plenty of yard for the kids to run around and enjoy, making the perfect space to watch the sunset and unwind after a busy day at the beach.
Four-bedrooms of accommodation provide space for the whole family, with three having built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.
The master bedroom at the front of the home is filled with natural light through the plantation shutters and has easy access to the renovated main bathroom and spa bath.
If having room for all the toys is important to you, look no further.
The double lock up garage has a mezzanine level for additional storage as well as drive-through access for extra parking.
The front of the property has also been levelled for caravan or boat parking. The garage also features a full bathroom.
"This coastal retreat is not just a home, it's a lifestyle," listing agent Meg Dean from First National Port Stephens said.
"Whether you're relaxing on the nearby beaches, exploring local shopping and amenities, or embarking on adventures, 38 Parkes Street is your gateway to the best of Nelson Bay living."
"I urge potential buyers to arrange a private inspection or to access the full information package including contract, building reports and rental appraisals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.