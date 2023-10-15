Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay's Flegg kicks goals for NSW/ACT at AFL National Inclusion Carnival

By Peter Arnold
Updated October 16 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 10:55am
Henry Flegg kicks goals for NSW/ACT at AFL National Inclusion Carnival
Henry Flegg kicks goals for NSW/ACT at AFL National Inclusion Carnival

Nelson Bay Marlins talented junior Henry Flegg has been kicking goals literally with the NSW/ACT Rams team playing at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival.

