Henry Flegg kicks goals for NSW/ACT at AFL National Inclusion Carnival

Nelson Bay Marlins talented junior Henry Flegg has been kicking goals literally with the NSW/ACT Rams team playing at the 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival.
The 15-year-old St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens student took part in the week-long carnival held in Ipswich, Queensland last week. The carnival is run by the AFL for players with an intellectual disability,
Henry's dad Kris said "playing football means the world to Henry".
"Thanks to the support of the junior and senior Marlins club and with the support of his school Henry has been given the opportunity to play the game he loves," Kris said.
"It was an amazing experience and a celebration of inclusion and such a great pathways for kids with additional needs and a chance to meet new friends'.
Henry was the youngest player in the Rams team playing at half forward.
He kicked two goals in the Rams final game in which they defeated the Northern Territory.
