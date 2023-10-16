Port Stephens Examiner
Driver allegedly threatened to run over Transport for NSW vehicle inspector after receiving red notice during Newcastle/Port Stephens police operation

October 16 2023 - 2:00pm
A man will face court after he allegedly threatened to run over a transport inspector during a crackdown on illegally modified vehicles in the Hunter at the weekend.

