A man will face court after he allegedly threatened to run over a transport inspector during a crackdown on illegally modified vehicles in the Hunter at the weekend.
Ninety infringements were issued for defects during the joint operation run by Newcastle and Port Stephens-Hunter police, and Transport for NSW on Saturday.
Police said a 24-year-old man from Queensland was issued a court attendance notice for hindering and intimidating an officer after he allegedly threatened to run over a Transport for NSW examiner when his vehicle was issued a red notice - which meant it could not be driven from the scene.
Of the 32 vehicles examined, 22 received red notices while the others were given yellow notices, which meant their owners had a window of time to drive home.
IN THE NEWS:
A driver on red p-plates was allegedly detected travelling at 83km/h on Stockton beach, where the speed limit is 40km/h, while a driver on green p-plates received a $2794 fine and six demerit points after he was clocked travelling at 150km/h.
Police said there would be further operations of a similar nature in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.