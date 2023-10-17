Gary Allen and David Wilson won the prestigious Blowes Shield. Nelson Bay Croquet Club's annual golf croquet doubles handicap competition in a keenly contested competition.
Twelve pairs contested the Shield this year and they were divided into four blocks of three pairs each with the winners of each block qualifying for semi-final play-offs.
In Block A, Marion Graff and Frank Orton won both games to qualify for the finals.
In Block B, Rae and Trevor Black progressing on hoop count-back after all three teams won a gam.
In Block C, Gary Allen and David Wilson won both games to advance.
In Block D, Barry Elliott and Marty Quirke topping the block on hoop count-back.
Both semi-finals were closely contested with Rae and Trevor beating Marion and Frank 7-5 and Gary and David beating Barry and Marty 6-4.
The score in the final belied the closeness of the play and Gary and David triumphed 5-1 to take out the Blowes Shield.
