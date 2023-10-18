Motoring fanatic Rick Yates has been hooked on hillclimbing since a come and try at the Ringwood Park Motorsports Complex four years ago.
The truck driver from Weston returns with two state class titles and as one of the favourites for the Australian Hillclimbing Championship on October 27-29.
More than 100 competitors from across Australia in an astounding array of vehicles are set to take to the track at complex on Italia Road, 11km north of Raymond Terrace on the road to Seaham.
Yates will be competing in his 2002 Mini Cooper S 1.6 litre supercharge.
"I have got a classic Mini as well, It's a 1969 Mini and that's what got me started in the hillclimb," Yates said.
"I went out to Ringwood and did a come and try day in my '69 mini and I was hooked.
"I've been doing it ever since. We run in the club round, in the tri series (a series involving Newcastle, Kempsey and Tamworth) and I've also done state round for the past two years.
"I've taken out all three state rounds both years."
Yates said his Mini Cooper S had served him well and any detractors saying it wasn't a real Mini should get behind the wheel and sample it's handling.
"A lot of people criticise the newer Mini saying it's not a proper Mini, but once you drive one of them it's still got that heritage there of the original Mini," he said.
"There's a lot of faster cars, but getting the power down on the ground is the biggest issue.
"At some events I run against six-litre Commodores and I can get them because it's a tighter, twistier track.
"Hillclimb is not really about speed, it's more about handling."
Motorsports is a family affair and he and his wife Yvonne shared their passion with their children and now grandchildren.
"I've been involved in cars since I was young. I've had my Torana since the early '90s, but we were more in to the modified car shows, big horsepower stuff.
"We're involved with Classic cars as well, we've got a couple of Toranas.
"I'm lucky that my wife is in to it as well. I don't have any issue buying any parts or anything like that.
"She enters me in all the events.She tells me what events are coming up, even fills out a leave form for work."
Yates and a couple of mates first started racing their Toranas, but realised they were getting too serious to risk their prized vehicles.
"We thought we would all go out and get some cheap track cars. It didn't stay cheap for long. It certainly adds up."
"We were doing it with the older cars, me and a couple of friends with the Toranas, but we were getting a little too serious.
Friday's practice session if free, entry is $10 per person, $20 per car on Saturday and Sunday. The gates are open from 9am to 4pm.
