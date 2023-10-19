KNITTING MORNING
NELSON BAY CWA
Join the Nelson Bay Country Womens Association ladies at their hall on Wednesday, November 1 at 10am for morning tea, knitting and crocheting. Connect with others, learn new skills and hear about the group's plans for 2024. All community members are welcome, RSVP to Kim by October 30 at 0476 101 851.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY
Australian folk, rock and blues singer songwriter Kim Churchill will perform at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, October 20. He has captured hearts around the globe and is now heading to Port Stephens for an unmissable night of music, supported by Maitland musician Georgie Winchester. Get tickets ($30) at www.shoalbaycountryclub.com.au.
FRISBEE CHAMPS
NELSON BAY
The Australian Mixed Ultimate Championships Division II is on at Tomaree Sports Complex, Nelson Bay from Friday to Sunday. The best mixed-gender teams from across Australia will battle it out to win the champion title. More than 500 participants plus supporters and families are expected to travel for the event.
ADVENTURE RACE
FINGAL BAY
The challenging but rewarding Sprint Series Adventure Race is on at 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay on Sunday, October 22 at 9am. Competitors will run, kayak and mountain bike in teams of two. It's open to all fitness levels, with a classic and novice course available. Entry is $119 per person for competitors, free for spectators. Visit www.adventuresprint.com.au.
THE MARKETS
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
This weekend brings the third Saturday and fourth Sunday of the month. This means Tanilba Bay Markets are on Saturday from 9am to 12pm at Kooindah Plaza, and Tomaree Markets are on Sunday from 9am to 1pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. You never know what you'll find.
