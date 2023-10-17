A CASH and drug stash was allegedly uncovered in the Hunter amid a statewide police crackdown on serious domestic violence offenders.
Officers attached to the high-visibility four-day operation - codenamed Operation Amarok IV - searched a Fingal Bay property in connection with a firearm prohibition order.
Police said they arrived about 8.35am on the first day of the huge crackdown, October 11, and spoke with a 36-year-old man who was subject to the order.
Officers allegedly had to suspend their search after discovering illicit drugs, and applied for a search warrant instead.
During the raid, police claim they uncovered amounts of methylamphetamine, known as the drug ice, cocaine, cannabis, and other substances.
A cash stash of about $45,000 was also allegedly found.
A 37-year-old woman at the property at the time was accused of trying to hinder police and conceal evidence at the scene.
The man and the woman were arrested.
The man faces drug charges, while the woman faces drug and property-related allegations.
The next morning, Operation Amarok IV police from the Hunter Valley went to a Heddon Greta property to serve a firearm prohibition order on a 35-year-old man.
Police searched the home at the time.
Officers allege a small amount of a substance, believed to be testosterone, was seized for forensic examination.
No arrests were made at the scene.
The statewide operation saw more than 420 people charged with 768 offences, and homed in on some of NSW's most dangerous and high-risk offenders.
The intelligence-based Operation Amarok IV was led by each region's domestic violence teams between Wednesday and Saturday.
Of those arrested, 65 had outstanding warrants for violent offences, police said.
Officers engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders 2755 times, made 292 applications for ADVOs, served 403 outstanding ADVOs, carried out 4828 ADVO compliance checks and 1071 bail checks.
Almost 100 firearm prohibitions searches were done, 29 firearms and 13 weapons were seized, and 57 drug detections were made.
NSW Police deputy commissioner Mal Lanyon said it was clearly working.
"Our persistent targeting of the most dangerous domestic violence offenders is effective," he said.
"Fourteen women have lost their lives in NSW in the past year as a result of domestic and family violence.
"There is no excuse for this - these offenders pose a significant threat to victims, to family members, to other members of the community."
