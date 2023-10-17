Koala saviour: $1.5m fix to Port Stephens Drive to save lives

Koalas in the Port Stephens area will have better protection from risk of vehicle strike, with the completion of stage two mitigation works on Port Stephens Drive at Taylor's Beach.
The works were completed this month with more than $1.5 million contributed by the NSW Government, as part of a broader commitment of more than $10 million to address vehicle strike hotspots across the state.
Approximately four kilometres of newly-installed fencing will now prevent koalas from crossing the road, directing them and other wildlife to use the nearby culvert installed as part of these works.
Additionally, three koala grids ensure that the road is not accessible to koalas at intersections while 22 one-way koala escape structures along the fence line will allow koalas to climb back to safety if they accidentally enter the roadway.
The project was successfully delivered with support from Port Stephens Council, Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, Koala Koalition, the NSW Department of Planning and Transport for NSW.
The section of Port Stephens Drive at Taylors Beach was identified as the state's worst koala strike hot spot with 89 koala road strikes over 10 years.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson said the $1.5 million project was life saving.
"Koalas are beloved members of our community, so I'm delighted the NSW Government's been able to partner with Port Stephens Council to make their movements safer," Ms Washington said.
"While these works enable koalas to safely access habitat without the threat of being struck on the road, it's important to remember that we all have a part to play in keeping koalas safe from harm on our roads.
"Motorists can do their bit by slowing down and taking care while driving within known koala hotspots, particularly at dusk, dawn and during the breeding season when they are often on the move.
"Our local koala population is iconic but in decline, so every single life we save matters."
Cr Anderson said the project's completion was timely.
"Until February, koalas are at the height of their breeding season and most active - so we'll continue to educate and inform locals and visitors about the measures we can all take to help avoid future fatalities," Cr Anderson said..
Our local koala population is iconic but in decline, so every single life we save matters.- Kate Washington
This project brought together a range of stakeholders and specialists from Port Stephens Council, the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, Koala Koalition, Transport for NSW and the NSW Koala Program team to deliver an important project for conserving our local Port Stephens koala population.
"Port Stephens Council will continue working with our partners to identify future opportunities for conserving and enhancing our local koala population", Cr Anderson said.
"We've recently started a Landholder Partnership Program to encourage community members on private land to work with council to provide safe environments for our koalas.
"We're looking for landholders to plant koala food and shelter trees and remove weeds to create koala friendly backyards.
"Those that register for the program before October 30, go in the draw to win a stay at Koala Sanctuary," Cr Anderson added.
To become a Koala Landholder Partner, enter the competition, or find out how you can help keep our koalas safe in our community, visit pscouncil.info/koalas
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.