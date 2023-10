RSPCA NSW unable to take surrendered or stray cats for next month

In the case of finding a litter of stray kittens, we recommend referring to the advice on the RSPCA NSW website. amp;source=gmail&ust=1697662857453000&usg=AOvVaw3AmZFUrle5jUcf-tC-1p7C" website. While our shelters are currently unable to accommodate these kittens, we urge you to provide care for them for the next 4 - 6 weeks until RSPCA NSW has vaccinations in stock. If you need guidance on caring for kittens, please contact your veterinarian or RSPCA NSW over the phone.

For those who have a litter of kittens they no longer wish to care for, RSPCA NSW will be able to assist once vaccinations are available in the coming weeks. During this period, you will need to continue caring for the kittens or find friends or family willing to do so. Please refrain from letting them outside if they have not been desexed, as kittens can begin breeding as early as four months of age. You can contact your local vet to see if they have vaccination availability for your kittens as acceptance of fully vaccinated kittens (with a final vaccine given at 12 weeks or older) will be considered.