RSPCA NSW unable to take surrendered or stray cats for next month

In response to a nationwide supply shortage of core cat vaccinations, RSPCA NSW will be placing a temporary hold on accepting any surrendered or stray felines for four weeks.
The hold will apply to all sites except for our Blue Mountains and Illawarra shelters, which will continue to accept strays in line with council pound obligations during this period.
This temporary measure is effective immediately and is essential to protect the wellbeing of the cats in our care.
RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian Dr Liz Arnott said core feline vaccinations play a pivotal role in safeguarding cats from not only cat flu, but also the fatal feline panleukopenia virus.
"Although feline panleukopenia is rarely encountered in pet cats and flu symptoms are typically manageable, they are much more commonly seen in a shelter environment and can have dire consequences," Dr Arnott said.
"These illnesses can spread rapidly in a shelter, leading to large-scale mortality, which is a scenario we are committed to avoiding."
To mitigate this risk, RSPCA NSW has stringent vaccination protocols for every incoming cat. Unfortunately, with the current vaccine shortage, we cannot responsibly accept any more felines until we have the necessary supply to do so.
The remaining vaccination stock will be used to complete vaccine regimes for cats already in the RSPCA's care and to respond to the intake of cats through its inspectorate.
The hold comes as cat breeding activity is set to increase.
Dr Arnott urges pet owners to ensure their pet cats are desexed from four months of age and for the community to start thinking about adapting to a safe-at-home lifestyle for their feline friends.
"In light of these vaccine shortages, the limited sheltering options and the upcoming kitten season, it's never been more crucial for people to educate themselves on adopting responsible cat ownership practices, as well as what to do if they find a cat or a litter of kittens," she said.
"During kitten season, feline intake at RSPCA NSW increases by eight times, up to 500 kittens each week. In just two years, a pair of undesexed cats can lead to 20,000 kittens.
"Desexing is vitally important to prevent unwanted pregnancies and keeps your beloved feline friend healthy."
