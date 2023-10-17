RSPCA NSW unable to take surrendered or stray cats for next month

For those who have a litter of kittens they no longer wish to care for, RSPCA NSW will be able to assist once vaccinations are available in the coming weeks. During this period, you will need to continue caring for the kittens or find friends or family willing to do so. Please refrain from letting them outside if they have not been desexed, as kittens can begin breeding as early as four months of age. You can contact your local vet to see if they have vaccination availability for your kittens as acceptance of fully vaccinated kittens (with a final vaccine given at 12 weeks or older) will be considered.