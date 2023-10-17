The Undergound Opera Company is used to performing in places like the Jenolan Caves, but this month they will switch things up to perform at Maitland's own St Peter's.
Morpeth Gallery and the Underground Opera Company is presenting Operarté, a combination of exceptional live opera performances set to beautiful artwork backgrounds.
The concert, on October 29, will feature arias from famous operas, duets and ensemble pieces from memorable performances sung by some of Australia's best opera singers.
The performance is enhanced with images of Gordon Hanley's metal point artwork projected as a backdrop during the performance.
Operarté is a marriage of the genius of ARC Living Master Artist, Mr Gordon Hanley, and the Underground Opera Company that combines exceptional live performances with the visual spectacle of Gordon Hanley's artworks.
These photo realistic metalpoint masterpieces are drawn with 24ct Gold. The exhibition will include twenty gold gilded reproductions of artworks that Mr Hanley has created to best represent each individual piece in the evening's program.
The world class cast will bring the roof down with incredible arias like audiences have never seen or heard before.
There are no microphones, no fancy theatre space. Just booming voices pulsing in the heart of this magnificent sandstone church.
There is always a touch of musical theatre to break up the languages, so you can bring your friends along or organise a night out with friends, colleagues, or clients in private sections of the church.
Artistic director Bruce Edwards noted that many audience members will be newcomers to opera, who will enjoy the Underground Opera Company's mix of famous arias, duets, and musical theatre numbers.
The company performs regularly in caves around Australia, including Jenolan Caves in the Blue Mountains and Capricorn Caves near Rockhampton, as well as Opera at the Castle at Bli Bli on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.
Underground Opera Company is Australia's highest rated opera company on Ticketmaster.
Tickets are available at undergroundopera.com.au for $95 (adults), $85 (concession) and $60 (children).
Bring your own cushion for the church pew seats.
