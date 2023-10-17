Port Stephens Examiner
Operarte performance brings theatre, opera and art to East Maitland

Updated October 18 2023 - 8:52am, first published 6:00am
An artwork which will be featured at Operarte - Madam Butterfly 72cm x 52cm gold, silver platinum and 24ct gold leaf 1mb. Picture supplied
The Undergound Opera Company is used to performing in places like the Jenolan Caves, but this month they will switch things up to perform at Maitland's own St Peter's.

