4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This brilliant residence is proudly positioned on an elevated, 913sqm parcel of land and is immersed in the panorama of the incredible Port Stephens waterways.
A true masterpiece of coastal luxury, this home stands out with its pristine white facade and meticulously landscaped grounds. It sets a new standard of sophistication and captures the essence of waterside living.
As you step inside, you are greeted by an inviting entry level that seamlessly marries the purity of crisp white interiors with a strategically designed arrangement of floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
These doors, like picture frames, not only bathe the open plan kitchen, dining and living area in an abundance of natural light but also artfully frame the awe-inspiring views that await beyond.
It's a grand entrance that leaves an indelible first impression. Lead by beautiful, sun-drenched, floating timber flooring and timeless raked ceilings, you will find a contemporary kitchen fit with shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an elegant stone island bench.
Prepare to become the envy of your guests as you create sumptuous meals and host splendid gatherings and events in the comfort of your own home.
For those who love to entertain, an expansive balcony extends from the open-plan kitchen and living area, creating the perfect space to host gatherings or simply savour your morning coffee while taking in the coastal breeze.
In addition, an undercover deck area with a spa offers a private retreat where you can unwind and rejuvenate in style.
The main bedroom is a spacious and elegant retreat of its own, complete with a generously sized wardrobe and a coastal-inspired ensuite, where you can indulge in panoramic water views from the comfort of your very own bed.
A further three bedrooms of accommodation offer more than enough room for you and your guests to stay comfortably, so you can kick back and relax away from the fuss.
For added convenience, this grand residence offers ducted air-conditioning and a double remote garage.
"Situated less than 1km to Bagnalls Beach and less than 2km to Nelson Bay CBD, cafes, restaurants and D'Albora Marina, everything you need is right at your fingertips," listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens said.
"Join in the celebration and entertain year round in this magnificent residence just minutes to Nelson Bay CBD, marina, popular local beaches, restaurants and cafes."
A full information package is also available including contract for sale, building and pest report, rental appraisal and recent sales.
