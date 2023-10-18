Premier Chris Minns has labelled City of Newcastle's resistance to signing a one-year deal with Supercars as "nonsensical"
Speaking in Sydney on Wednesday, Mr Minns reiterated his previous preference for Supercars to remain in Newcastle in the longer term. Despite that, the council has held off agreeing to a one-year extension before a longer plan is finalised.
"Look, we want Supercars in Newcastle, and we've commenced discussions about a multi-year deal with that organisation," Speedcafe website reported.
"They're happy with that, and really, I think it's time for the council to make a decision about it."
Public consultation conducted earlier this year about the prospect of a five-year deal showed 59 per cent of 10,998 online survey respondents from Newcastle and 42 per cent of 490 phone survey respondents from Newcastle did not want the race to return.
In the council's inner-city ward one area, two thirds of online survey respondents opposed the race.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, who didn't want to comment on Mr Minns' comments, has said previously that he does not support the race given the council survey had proved his constituents were against the event.
Mr Minns said he hoped the Newcastle extension would get the green light.
"Their (City of Newcastle) objection about a one-year deal is nonsensical, as far as I can tell," he said.
"We've got the money on the table for the race to go ahead this time, this year. Let's get on with it."
It has previously been reported that a backup plan involving a 10-day 'festival of motorsport' at Bathurst, is being prepared should the event not go ahead in Newcastle this year.
A Supercars spokesman denied a decision had already been made to not to hold the opening round of next year's series in Newcastle.
"Discussions are ongoing with Newcastle City Council and the NSW Government regarding 2024," he said.
"We continue to work collaboratively to find a resolution regarding the long-term future of the event."
Mr Minns declined to comment on the plan, which it is believed will incorporate the Bathurst 12 Hour race.
"Well, look, I'm not going to speculate on it," Speedcafe reported.
"I mean, I figured, they've [Newcastle] got a unique event, on the foreshore in Newcastle, [and] it's hugely popular.
"We're committed to funding and have provided funding for this year, and we've commenced negotiations for a multi-year deal with Supercars.
"If the council doesn't want to go ahead with it, they're going have to own that decision and announce it publicly."
The Newcastle Herald understands that the council has not been presented with a contract for a one-year deal, only a five year option.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Supercars' tenure in the city had been overwhelmingly successful.
"The Supercars Newcastle 500 event has successfully achieved what it intended to, in delivering unparalleled national and international exposure for our city through spectacular aerial views of the coastline and as the city's largest ever event, showcased Newcastle's ability to host mega and major events," she said.
"We look forward to securing new and exciting events for our community as a key economic driver for the region, and hosting world-class events like the upcoming Paul McCartney concert and and the Newcastle Air Show over the coming weeks."
