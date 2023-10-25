A move in the right direction for the Glasson family Advertising Feature

Having moved to be closer to family in their later years, Frank and Sandra Glasson are loving their home at Moran Stockton and the benefits that it can provide. Picture Supplied

When Caz Glasson found herself navigating interstate support services for her parents Sandra and Frank who were living in Melbourne, she quickly realised that she needed to find a more practical solution. Caz suggested that Sandra and Frank think about relocating to NSW to be closer to their family, and to her relief both Sandra and Frank were keen on the idea. After the discussion Caz was quickly booking flights while they packed up, ready for the move to Moran Stockton.

Fast forward three months and the Glassons haven't looked back. They enjoy being in Stockton which reminds them of the Mornington Peninsular. Frank said he makes the most of having the local IGA, chemist and shops close by, along with the nice flat paths along the water's edge which he enjoys with Caz and her dogs when they come to visit.

Sandra said she is relishing in the social side of living in Moran Stockton. She enjoys bingo, making new friends, and the lifestyle activities that are on offer. More than anything she is thrilled that she and Frank are still able to enjoy living together in their double 'companion' room which has two beds and a private ensuite bathroom.

The team really care and have taken the time to get to know us as individuals and as a family. - Caz Glasson

After nearly 60 years of marriage, this couple who met in their late teens and married in their early 20s have raised three children and have lived in both Sydney and Melbourne.



Frank describes himself as an entrepreneur, and while being supported by Sandra he successfully built, owned, and sold several businesses. He finally retired as a successful Melbourne real estate agent a few years ago due to his declining health.

When Frank and Sandra were asked what their secret to a long and successful marriage was Frank just laughed with a knowing grin. "As the saying goes 'happy wife, happy life," he said. "We played to our strengths, supported each other, and I always knew that Sandra was the boss at home".

Caz said that Moran Stockton was an ideal solution to a family problem. "Having Mum and Dad so far away and trying to support them and their declining health from a distance was hard.



"We have all been so warmly welcomed by the team at Moran Stockton, the communication is excellent, and the team really care and have taken the time to get to know us as individuals and as a family," she said. "Sandra and Frank are safe and well cared for, we couldn't be happier."