When Justin Ridgeway, Brooke and Rhonda Roach, Sheree Morley, Kara Clements and Paul Baxter look out at the 65 young charges in their care there is every reason for them to be positive about the young people's future.
The adults and other members of the Youyoong Aboriginal Education Consultative Group and Worimi elders oversaw the second Youyoong AECG young leaders camp at Murrook Aboriginal Cultural Centre on October 19 to 20.
The camp is for members of AECG youth committees elected by their fellow students at schools in Worimi lands from across Port Stephens and into Dungog.
The six-member committees are made up of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students and representatives from Hunter River, Dungog, Tomaree and Irrawang high schools and Raymond Terrace, Tea Gardens, Clarence Town, Tanilba Bay, Karuah, Irrawang, Shoal Bay, Grahamstown, Tomaree, Medowie and Wirreanda public schools, who took part in the two-day event.
The junior AECG committees offer advice to the school leadership and P&C committees on issues from a cultural perspective and most of the schools now employ an Aboriginal education officer.
The camp is in its second year and Junior AECGs have operated for 10 years across the state in collaboration with the NSW Department of Education.
Murrook Culture Centre education co-ordinator Justin Ridgeway said the leadership camp had arisen at the suggestion of the young people and had been running for two years now thanks to crucial support from Tomaree High School principal Paul Baxter and Youyoong Local AECG Junior AECG Camp Committee.
Mr Ridgeway said Murrook provided a safe place for the students to learn about Worimi culture and about leadership qualities.
Mr Baxter said the transformation of the students who took part in the AECG committee and programs was profound.
"They grow in confidence, and it carries over into their schoolwork and all other facets of their lives," he said.
Hunter River High School Aboriginal education officer and Youyoong AECG president Brooke Roach says he had been inspired by the young people who had taken part and they were becoming leaders of the future.
One of those is Maddie Lilley who took time from her HSC studies to come along to share her experiences with the students.
The 17-year-old Hunter River High School captain and JAECG president has already been accepted on a double degree by the University of Newcastle and has plans to study part-time at TAFE to get her accreditation to teach Gathang, the Worimi people's language.
But three years ago this inspiring young woman was hardly attending classes and ready to drop out of school.
She credits her involvement in the Junior AECG committee, growing cultural awareness and the support of Mr Roach and director of education leadership for Port Stephens Patricia Bowen for not only turning her life around, but probably saving it.
"I started to become more involved in culture. I started teaching kids and I'm one of the first Worimi youth starting to learn language," she said.
"I have become a role model for other people and shared my story with other people and helped them.
"From being too anxious to go to class, I now sing national anthem in language in front of my school and events with Port Stephens Council."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.