The melodic voices of the fabulous Port Harmony Choir will shine at their upcoming concert - their first of 2023.
The ensemble will take to the stage at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Sunday, November 12 at 2pm.
Accompanied by pianist David Scrogie and conducted by Robina Badger, the choir will perform a mixture of love songs and music from Broadway and movies during the concert An Afternoon of Musical Delights with Port Harmony.
Former choir performer Kath Dries will be back making a special guest appearance, joining in some songs and performing a couple of her own.
It will be the group's first major concert since August 2022.
Port Harmony publicity officer Irene Heywood said the concert will be enjoyable for all age groups.
"[Come and hear] the beautiful harmonies that Port Harmony is famous for," she said.
The choir is made up of 24 Port Stephens performers.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door or at Soldiers Point Bowling Club reception. Kids under 12 are free.
