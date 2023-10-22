Port Stephens Marine Rescue's new rescue boat named in honour Shirley Clark

Marine Rescue has paid tribute to one of its living legends with the new Port Stephens rescue vessel named the Shirley Clark in a special ceremony on Saturday.
Mrs Clark was special guest at the commissioning of the Shirley Clark and was joined by Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson, her son Mark and a sea of dedicated Marine Rescue volunteers dressed in blue.
The 92-year-old took centre stage and in a ceremony on the foreshore and then took part in the unveiling ceremony on board.
Sitting at the helm of the Shirley Clark she gleefully sounded the vessel's horn before humbly turning attention to the service volunteers.
"They are out there throwing their lives around and I'm sitting at home in the comfort of my lounge chair and I get to have this great honour," she said.
"I think you can understand how emotional I am, how lucky I am and I will never, ever forget it.
"I am very grateful to Maritime Rescue Port Stephens."
Service through Maritime Rescue has been a family passion, starting with Mrs Clark and her husband Kevin who were among the founding members of what was then Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol.
Mr Clark, who died in 2015,was the first unit commander of the Volunteer Coastal Patrol that operated from a caravan before it grew into Marine Rescue Port Stephens. He received life membership in 1997. Mrs Clark who assisted in fund raising and went on to become a Marine Radio Operator for 20 odd years received life membership in 2004.
Ms Washington said it was an honour to commission the Shirley Clark and recognise the decades of dedication by one of Marine Rescue NSW's longest serving volunteers.
"Shirley has a long history of helping keep boaters safe in the region alongside her late husband Kevin.
"She has given so much to the community and it is wonderful that this new vessel will bear her name while it carries out its vital life-saving work on the region's waterways.
"On behalf of the people of Port Stephens, and all of our boating visitors, I thank Shirley and all of the dedicated, hardworking Port Stephens Marine Rescue volunteers.
Ms Washington also encouraged all boaters to Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue NSW either using the free Marine Rescue app or via VHF channel 16.
"Using the Marine Rescue app or establishing contact through VHF Channel 16 ensures that a search will be initiated for boaters who don't return from a voyage as planned," she said.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said the new rescue boat was designed and built to meet demanding local operating conditions and would prove a reassuring presence for locals and visitors alike.
"Boaters at Port Stephens can take comfort knowing this state-of-the-art vessel is at the ready should they run into trouble," he said.
"With twin 300 horsepower Suzuki outboard engines and a specialist Raymarine suite of maritime navigation equipment, the 10 metre Naiad rescue boat is equipped to perform a variety of operational tasks."
"As well as operating on the Karauh River and Port Stephens Bay, this boat can quickly deploy up to 30 nautical miles out to sea to rescue boaters who find themselves in trouble offshore.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens Unit Commander Ben van der Wijngaart thanked the local community for its generous support of the unit's fundraising efforts to contribute 20 per cent of the cost of the new vessel.
He said the new vessel was a significant improvement over the unit's former 8.5 metre rescue boat.
"The vessel's name, the Shirley Clark, is a fitting tribute to much respected life-member Shirley Clark. Shirley has been a volunteer with the Port Stephens unit for more than 40 years and remains a popular and highly respected member of the Port Stephens community," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
