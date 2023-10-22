Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Marine Rescue's new rescue boat named in honour Shirley Clark

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:32pm
Marine Rescue has paid tribute to one of its living legends with the new Port Stephens rescue vessel named the Shirley Clark in a special ceremony on Saturday.

