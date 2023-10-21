Man dies in Port Stephens drowning incident

A 71-year-old man has died at Port Stephens after being swept into the water off the point of Boat Harbour.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12.40pm on Saturday following concerns for the man's welfare.
Police were told that he was spotted as he was swept into the water.
Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers retrieved the man from the water, however, he died at the scene.
Police say a crime scene has been established and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
