Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

71-year-old man swept off Rocks at Boat Harbour

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
October 22 2023 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies in Port Stephens drowning incident
Man dies in Port Stephens drowning incident

A 71-year-old man has died at Port Stephens after being swept into the water off the point of Boat Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.