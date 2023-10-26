AUSTRALIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP
RINGWOOD PARK
More 100 vehicles from minis to high-powered open wheelers take on the hill at the Australian Hillclimb Championship at Ringwood Park Motorsports Complex. Friday's practice session if free, entry is $10 per person, $20 per car on Saturday and Sunday. From 9am to 4pm.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
SHOAL BAY
Shoal Bay Country Club will host the Nightmare at the Bay Halloween party on Friday, October 27. Dress up in your best costume and head on over, with live music from 6pm, DJs until late and prizes for best dressed. Entry is free.
PEKING DUK
SHOAL BAY
ARIA award winning electronic music duo Peking Duk will play a DJ set at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, November 3. With chart-topping singles like High, Stranger and Fake Magic under their belt, this is a show not to miss. Get tickets ($61.15) at shoalbaycountryclub.com.au.
WASTE DROP OFF
RAYMOND TERRACE
Drop off old tyres and mattresses for free at the council admin building car park, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace on Saturday, October 28 between 8am and 12pm. It's for residents and ratepayers of Port Stephens only.
THE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are on this Sunday at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Pick up some carefully crafted or curated items from local stallholders. It's on between 9am and 3pm.
TRIATHLON
NELSON BAY
The Tomaree Triathlon Club will host its annual Nelson Bay Foreshore event on Sunday, November 5. It's expected to attract more than 80 of the top junior triathlon competitors from across NSW, as well as a magic mile race and other events. Contact the club at 0408434126.
