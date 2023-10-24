Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Education

Port Stephens students published in Marvellous Birds & Curious Creatures anthology

By Newsroom
October 25 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A few of the young writers whose work is in Marvellous Birds & Curious Creatures. Picture by Zoe Drew
A few of the young writers whose work is in Marvellous Birds & Curious Creatures. Picture by Zoe Drew

A group of budding writers, from Port Stephens and the wider Hunter, have had their work published in the Marvellous Birds & Curious Creatures anthology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.