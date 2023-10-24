A group of budding writers, from Port Stephens and the wider Hunter, have had their work published in the Marvellous Birds & Curious Creatures anthology.
The young writers, who are made up of more than 30 primary school students from 10 Hunter schools, were participants in Newcastle Writers Festival's Story Hunter program over the past 12 months.
The anthology of short stories was launched on Friday, October 13 at Bobs Farm Public School. The program aims to support students to be confident storytellers.
Ahead of the launch, Newcastle Writers Festival director Rosemarie Milsom said the students will be filled with pride when seeing the book for the first time. "It will be something they can treasure," she said.
The book was designed and printed in Newcastle, and includes illustrations by Jerry Ray.
In the past year, the Story Hunter program has connected skilled local writers with more than 700 students to create their own unique short story.
