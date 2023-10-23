Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council forum to tackle region's housing crisis

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 23 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:23pm
Port Stephens' population is expected to grow by 20,000 people over the next 20 years
Port Stephens Council will host a Housing Forum on November 10 to address high living costs and new State Government housing targets for the region

