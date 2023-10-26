Port Stephens Examiner
Member for Lyne Gillespie takes anti-wind farm call to Canberra

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
October 26 2023 - 12:45pm
Dr David Gillespie. File picture
Dr David Gillespie. File picture

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has addressed Federal Parliament speaking out against the Offshore Wind farm proposed off the coast of his electorate.

