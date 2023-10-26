Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has addressed Federal Parliament speaking out against the Offshore Wind farm proposed off the coast of his electorate.
Dr Gillespie, who addressed the anti-wind farm rally in Port Stephens, said the Albanese Government needs to start listening and responding to the concerns of the Australian people.
"This trillion dollar-plus energy plan by Labor, Greens and Teal Independents is something we simply cannot afford," he said.
"I can assure all of the people who have expressed their concerns about this project that I am absolutely opposed to this development which will have a significant negative impact on our region and the people of Australia.
"Both locally, and in many of the places where these developments are being proposed as part of Labor's expensive Rewiring the Nation agenda, communities continue to oppose them for many good and practical reasons, and it is extremely disappointing the lack of consultation in the preparation of these projects.
"These wind farms are not a solution for retiring baseload generators, but will increase grid instability, destroy the environment and force electricity costs higher than households or small business can realistically afford," Dr Gillespie said.
Meanwhile, the Port Stephens Council has voted to oppose the construction of any wind farm off the coast of Port Stephens until environmental impact statements and other scientific evidence is made available to the community in a full, open and transparent manner.
The motion by councillors Leah Anderson and Giacomo Arnott was supported unanimously by council and requests a briefing by Federal Minister for Energy Chris Bowen and Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.