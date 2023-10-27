Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Birubi Point SLSC has record number of nippers

By Peter Arnold
October 27 2023 - 11:21am
Birubi Point SLSC nippers in action on the weekend. Picture supplied
Birubi Point Surf Live Saving Club is set for another busy season, with the club having their best nipper registrations in the club's history. There are now 205 nippers on the club's books.

