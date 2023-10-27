Birubi Point Surf Live Saving Club is set for another busy season, with the club having their best nipper registrations in the club's history. There are now 205 nippers on the club's books.
In another giant leap forward, the club had its first ever juniors take part in the Fingal Beach Nippers Carnival on Saturday, October 21.
Talented swimmer Evie Burns took part in the 200 metre under 12 surf swim.
For the Birubi nippers, all the action was at Boat Harbour where 189 nippers across a variety of age groups worked hard to improve their skill set.
They learnt board techniques, rescue and open water swimming.
Registrations are still open, call in at Birubi Beach Surf Club on Sunday morning at 8.30am.
