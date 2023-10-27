Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club continues to develop talented young women with several making an impact in representative teams.
Alice Mitchell has been picked in the NSW under 17 rugby sevens team and has just finished a two-week training stint with the team in Sydney.
The Bay's under 15 girls Breanna Rawlings, Luca Stewart, Chiara Gangee and Milly Cashen have also seen success recently, having finished third in the sevens state championship.
The girls played in the Hunter under 15s team.
Talented 13-year-old Zoe Smith played impressively in her games and was selected in the Hunter Junior Rugby sevens Dream Team.
Two former young Gropers also made their mark recently with Zoe's brother Jed, who is a prefect at Cranbrook School in Sydney, just returning from a school boy rugby tour in France.
The team completed the tour undefeated.
Also having a great tournament in the state sevens championship was former Groper Darcy Brown who won his division with a Manly club.
