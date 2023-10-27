Nelson Bay Cricket Club had a mixed weekend with a win and a loss.
The Makos had a solid win over Hunter Taverners at Korora Oval with the Bay posting 172 runs thanks to a whirlwind innings by Shannon Jackson with 66 runs off 42 balls including seven fours and four sixes.
Best with the Ball was Simon Chappell with 2/29. The Makos division five team played BMCC Tech College on Saturday.
The Bay, 7/171, were run down by BMCC 3/174. Captain Luke Donavan batted 44 not out, opener Phil Everitt had 29. Riley Gibson, 24, and Rowan Connick, 21, were best with the bat.
Nelson Bay Golf Club hosted the final two rounds of the club championship on the weekend.
The championships, held over 72 holes, attracted a quality field with the A grade title being an epic battle with just three shots separating the first three placings.
A grade winner: Nick Matwijow (303), runner up: Lachlan Lawson (304), third: Shaun O'Malley (305). B grade winner: John Clark (358), runner up: Scott Bowden (360), third: Zac Semmens (363). C grade winner: Nikhil Pillay (373), runner up was Graham Brown (383) and Sam Cockburn was third (385).
Junior champion: Lachlan Lawson, runner up: Harvey Payne. Over 55 champion: Scott Quinn, runner up: David Hogan. Over 65 champion: Ray Wright, runner up: Chris Mawson.
