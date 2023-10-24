Year 12 students and teachers from across the region celebrated the HSC exam period's half way point on Monday.
The day kicked off at 9.25am with Biology, a prerequisite for many popular university degrees like medicine and pharmacy, and was followed by Drama, Greek, German, Hebrew and Spanish exams in the afternoon.
Hunter River High School head teacher Secondary Studies and Senior Learning Area Coordinator Katie Mason said she is happy with the students hard work.
"I am so happy with the dedication by the students, many of whom attended holiday workshops and have been attending school throughout the examination period to study in the Senior Learning Area," she said.
"Many of our students have already receive early entry offer to university, apprenticeships and traineeships for 2024, so it is great to see them still committed to their studies, trying to achieve the best HSC results possible."
On Monday, October 16 those who took Mathematics had their exams.
"Mathematics Standard 2 was a good paper and most students felt well prepared," Ms Mason said.
"Mathematics Advanced was a trickier paper, in particular the second last question, which asked students to justify their answer, a written response to a question in the mathematics papers is not really what the students expected.
"On Wednesday morning the Legal Studies paper was challenging, the unusual wording of the essay questions, really threw the students off."
Ms Mason said a few students had to sit two three-hour exams on Wednesday as they had Aboriginal Studies right after the challenging legal exam.
"School captain Madeline Lilley thought the Aboriginal Studies paper was great, she loved the paper extended response question and wrote for the whole three hours," Ms Mason said.
