The lovely ladies of Nelson Bay VIEW Club came together on Saturday, October 14 for an afternoon tea to raise money for disadvantaged kids, and have a bit of fun in the process.
The club members love a theme and this particular event had a British flair, with one of their own Janelle Dunn dressing up as Queen Camilla much to the ladies' delight.
During the event, held at Salamander Uniting Church Hall, Ms Dunn (in character as the Queen) was interviewed by member Chris Ledingham playing the part of Ita Buttrose.
They spoke all about the Queen's personal interest in helping underprivileged children with literacy.
Event organiser Patricia Gibson said the club was delighted with the amount of money raised on the day. "We choose all sorts of themes for our social and fundraising events," she said.
"In the past there have been fashion parades, imaginary trips on a plane with a guest speaker to visit the gardens of the world, and a baby shower for Megan Markle, to name but a few."
Nelson Bay VIEW Club has been raising money for The Smith Family's Learning for Life program since 1998. It sponsors 10 children. Ms Gibson said "seeing children able to join in school excursions, to not be singled out because they can afford something" is why the club supports the program.
