5 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Located in the most sought after location on the Peninsula is this exquisite, quality home that is being offered potentially fully furnished.
No expense has been spared with the construction and finishes of this architectural masterpiece.
This home has been designed with space, comfort and the entertainer in mind.
The layout flows effortlessly from the extra wide entrance through to the truly amazing covered alfresco area that has a custom designed outdoor kitchen that seamlessly surrounds the amazing in-ground pool complete with waterfall, spa and sauna.
The heart of every home is the kitchen and you will instantly fall in love with this area complete with Bosch appliances, large butlers pantry, gas cooking and classic Vanilla Noir bench tops.
There are four large bedrooms plus a functional and efficient office space or fifth bedroom to ensure that this home will appeal on all levels.
An over size double garage and side access for a van or boat make storage simple.
Only a short walk to the beach and with the added bonus of a water view from the upstairs balcony, where you can also enjoy the fireworks at the marina, you will be amazed on every level of this superior home.
The property also is currently being used as a high end holiday rental.
"There numerous highlights in this house are almost too many to mention," listing agent Bonnie Roosendaal from Raine and Horne Nelson Bay said.
"But the flow of the home is something that really stands out, maximising the most of indoor to outdoor living.
"This place really is an entertainers delight.
"The sensational luxury alfresco/pool area comes with a custom designed outdoor kitchen with marble bench tops, travertine tiled flooring, sauna and spa.
"Situated in the sought after Vantage Estate the house has also been designed to capture the cooling nor-easterly breezes and boasts views of Yacaaba Headland.
"It is an easy walk to Bagnall Beach.
"With side access to fit a boat or caravan, it currently has just started being used as a high-end holiday let with a proven return."
