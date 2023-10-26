Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board Port Stephens 30 have joined NSW Police Marine Area Command in the search for a missing helicopter on the Hunter Coast.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said a crew from Marine Rescue Port Stephens was deployed to assist with the search at 8am on Friday, October 27.
"Volunteers on board PS 30 completed a thorough search on Port Stephens Bay before joining Water Police offshore," Inspector Raymond said.
"The Marine Rescue NSW boat is now conducting a parallel line search with a Water Police vessel from Port Stephens Heads north to Bennetts Beach."
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.