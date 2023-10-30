Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Liam Jackson to climb Mount Tomaree, Shoal Bay 50 times for Destiny Rescue

By Newsroom
October 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Jackson. Picture supplied
Liam Jackson. Picture supplied

Anyone who has climbed Mount Tomaree will agree it's not easy, and to climb it 50 times in a row, someone would need to have a pretty good reason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.