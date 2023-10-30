Anyone who has climbed Mount Tomaree will agree it's not easy, and to climb it 50 times in a row, someone would need to have a pretty good reason.
Port Stephens man Liam Jackson will be doing just that to raise money for Destiny Rescue, a charity rescuing children from sex trafficking and exploitation.
On Wednesday, November 8, Mr Jackson will take on 50 consecutive laps of Mount Tomaree, climbing a staggering 110 kilometres with more than 8000 metres of elevation.
"I have an interest in challenging myself both mentally and physically, pushing boundaries and making a meaningful difference in the world," Mr Jackson said.
"I hope to show people that we are more capable than we sometimes realise and that you don't have to be anyone important or anyone special to do these kinds of things, it just takes discipline, consistency and commitment."
Mr Jackson's passion for supporting Destiny Rescue started seven years ago, following a radio segment featuring founder Tony Kerwin which highlighted the organisation's efforts to save children from sex trafficking.
"I started with regular monthly donations and eventually organised two charity walks that raised substantial funds for the cause," Mr Jackson said.
"In January 2021, I walked 100 kilometres in just under 25 hours and raised $4500 for Destiny Rescue.
"Later that year in November I completed a 150 kilometre walk in 39 hours and 4 minutes, raising $8397.50. I've raised a combined total of $12,897.50 from my previous charity walks."
Liam's rigorous preparation for the Mount Tomaree challenge includes training at a strength and conditioning gym.
His regimen incorporates targeted muscle group training and hill walking with weighted vests to simulate the challenging terrain.
"My personal goal is to inspire others to realise their potential and demonstrate that anyone can make a significant impact through discipline, consistency, and commitment," he said.
"My goal is to raise much-needed funds so that Destiny Rescue can continue rescuing the world's most vulnerable children and to encourage people to get involved and become more aware that child sex trafficking and exploitation exists."
Mr Jackson's challenge is set for Wednesday, November 8 and he welcomes support from the community and sponsors who share his passion.
Visit his fundraising page at fundraise-for-destiny-rescue.raisely.com/liam-jackson. So far, he has raised more than $5000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.