A group of Army soldiers and officers have been fine tuning their sailing skills in Port Stephens.
During September and October, novice sailors embarked on epic 24-hour journeys along the east coast of Australia, aboard the Army sailing training yacht 'Gun Runner' during Exercise Soldier Sail.
Army Sailing Club commodore Major Kevin O'Rourke said the activity was designed to build resilience for soldiers by taking them out of their comfort zone.
"They learn how to control their reaction to the perceived risks of sailing in a very small rolling boat, in big seas and strong winds offshore," Major O'Rourke said.
This experiential learning seeks to develop improved control of their reaction for conventional Army operations.
Major O'Rourke said offshore sailing helped to improve junior soldiers' small-team leadership and communication skills.
They are required to sail efficiently, operate harmoniously as a single unit and every team member has a defined role.
"It's up to the leader to orchestrate roles through effective communication, mentoring and coaching," Major O'Rourke said.
Gun Runner sailed to Port Stephens from Sydney and back multiple times throughout September and October.
Selected soldiers sailed 150 nautical miles, then handed over to another crew.
Soldiers are instructed on safety and communication systems, and basic sea navigation before being taught how to operate the boat.
During the day, the crews learnt basic boat-handling skills such as mooring and anchoring. At night, the novice sailors maintained a four-hour watch rotation.
At Port Stephens, crews travelled around Broughton Island where they completed navigational work.
Mate of the vessel Flight Lieutenant Scott Hartwich said he sailed recreationally at club races and recently completed a day skipper course.
This was his first Defence trip and he was amazed how people who didn't know each other could come together and be taught new skills out at sea.
"I'd never been night sailing before either, so that was really cool," Flight Lieutenant Hartwich said.
Private Arcadia Stevens recently finished her initial employment training before being selected to participate in Exercise Soldier Sail.
"I like to have these kinds of experiences in my job. I'm literally at the computer most days, so besides PT [personal training], I don't really get outside much," Private Stevens said.
"This is awesome."
In November, the Army Sailing Club will prepare for the Sydney to Hobart race and will select four novices from units typically within Sydney, to train for it.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.