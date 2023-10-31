One of Port Stephens' own has been named as a contender for the NSW Country Golf Club of the Year award.
Nelson Bay Golf Club has been named a finalist in the Country Club of the Year division at the New South Wales Golf Industry Awards.
The golf club is an impressive 27-hole course, set on 175 acres of challenging tree-lined fairways, home to kangaroos, wallabies and koalas.
The club has successfully completed a new irrigation system across 27 holes with Nano Bubble Technology, which has resulted in the course now being in superior condition.
It is committed to promoting environmental sustainability through various initiatives, such as transitioning to electric and hybrid machinery, and harnessing solar power for their clubhouse and maintenance facilities.
The club has also planted more than 150 eucalyptus trees on behalf of the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.
In other news:
It is dedicated to inclusivity, offering programs for both junior golf enthusiasts and women golfers, ensuring that they cater to a wide range of demographics.
Nelson Bay Golf Club is up against Club Catalina Country Club, Rich River Golf Club, Charlestown Golf Club and Harrington Waters Golf Club in the Country Club of the Year category.
The NSW Golf Industry Awards are on at Crown Barangaroo on Monday, November 6.
Golf NSW chief executive officer Stuart Fraser said the return of the awards is a thrill, with unprecedented interest in the game since the pandemic.
"Previous awards have proved to many, not only in the golf industry but across the sport in general, what an outstanding game we have, one worthy of celebrating through the individuals and facilities honoured on the night," he said.
