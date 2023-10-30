The Sustainable Living Festival has been rescheduled to March, 2024 due to predicted heavy rainfall on the original date.
For those who've always wanted to know a little bit more about living sustainably, this is your chance.
The Sustainable Living Festival, a product of EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Homegrown Markets, is on at Ferodale Oval, Medowie this Saturday, November 4 from 9am to 2pm.
The festival will have a huge range of stalls, produce, second hand goods, workshops and talks, and kids activities, and according to organiser Lauren Kearney, will be a judgement-free zone.
"It's not preachy, if that makes sense," Ms Kearney said.
"It's really not about perfection, it's a nice family day full of really fun things, but also with a purpose. It's for everybody to come and enjoy."
Ms Kearney, who is a founder of Homegrown Markets, said the festival is a perfect opportunity to learn a few new things while enjoying a fun day out.
There will be many free activities, with a few paid workshops as well.
"There's a full size Homegrown Markets element, there's going to be a pre-loved section, there's food vendors, live music, all the usual things you'd expect at a market," Ms Kearney said.
"We've also got two different stages, on the main stage we've got some local schools coming in and doing an Indigenous dance performance, we've got Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters coming and doing a workshop on what to do if you find a sea creature.
There will also be workshops on everything from cupcake decorating and sauerkraut making to quality educational talks.
Resources for Living will be doing a recycling plastic workshop, and Landcare will be demonstrating how to make a small bee home to attract bees to gardens.
"There is so much, and we've also made a kids booklet that they'll get, like passports for the event with different things like word searches and activities, and a scavenger hunt page," Ms Kearney said.
Supported by Hunter Region Landcare, Port Stephens Council and Hunter Water, the event will highlight all the sustainable organisations and businesses Port Stephens has to offer.
Ms Kearney said she hopes attendees walk away having had a fun day and that they've learnt something.
"Something sustainable they can actually do, or have a different way of looking at things, something that hits home," she said. "I just hope it's a fun, informative day."
Ms Kearney said Port Stephens has a lot of sustainable organisations.
"There's literally heaps and they're all really passionate about it," she said.
"If you don't know where to start, it is very overwhelming, and you don't want to go in and be like 'right, I'm not doing this, this and this', it's not about that, it's steady steps."
