Local cricket in Port Stephens was a rare sight on the weekend with rain washing out most of the fixtures, bus the Bay's division seven game against Valentine Greens went ahead at Korora Oval.
The Makos were asked to bat on a soggy wicket and with some tight bowling and fielding, the Bay were in allsorts at five wickets for four runs.
Fourteen-year-old Hunter Chapple strode to the wicket with confidence and batted with maturity beyond his years to stifle the Greens' momentum, and scored a solid 20 with two sixes.
Shannon Jackson batted for 30 overs and remained at 116 not out with a terrific innings, including 16 fours and two sixes. He had a 71 run partnership with Pat Tully, 17 not out to post a solid score of 9/192.
The Greens had the benefit of an improving deck and went on the attack with the score of 3/193.
