A pride of Lions will descend on Lemon Tree Passage this weekend for the 2023 Lions District Convention.
The N3 District, which this region falls under, covers 55 Lions Clubs and five Leo Clubs across Port Stephens, Newcastle, Central Coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of the Mid North Coast and Central West.
The annual convention will be held at Club Lemon Tree on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.
Lions, Leos and their partners and friends will come together to decide the direction of the district, hear inspiring guest speakers and catch up with old friends.
The Lions Club of Medowie is the proud host of the District Convention after celebrating their 40th Anniversary in March.
Attendees at this year's convention will also be treated to a special rendition of the Australian National Anthem, sung in both English and Gathang by local Worimi young woman Maddie Lilley who is currently completing her HSC.
