A valuable program for children with disabilities is kicking off this weekend at Fingal Beach.
Starfish Nippers will officially begin for the season at Fingal Beach Surf Club on Sunday, November 5 at 9.30am.
Starfish is a modified and structured nipper program that runs alongside the Fingal Beach Surf Life age group nipper program.
The program is designed for children six-years-old and above with a physical or intellectual disability, as well as for children with learning difficulties.
The Starfish Nippers program has a profound and positive impact on everyone who gets involved, including families.
Starfish is run by volunteers who have their bronze medallion, first aid certificates and hold formal qualifications in working with children with special needs.
Marguerite White has been the starfish coordinator for the past two years, helping the founding members of the program at Fingal SLSC Mitch and Jackie Fraser.
Last year, two young men who had participated in starfish achieved their surf rescue certificates and now are patrolling members.
Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club is gearing up for a busy summer with three crews from the club attending the IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) two-day advanced course at Fingal Beach last weekend.
The much loved 'rubber duckies' are an extremely mobile patrol and rescue aid on busy Australian beach days. The Birubi club patrol numbers remain static and new members are welcome.
The club is currently working with an enthusiastic group on their bronze medallion course, including former NSW junior beach sprint champion Matt Denahay, who has returned to the surf club.
The club's hard working committee is also keen to promote the social side with the club bar open on Friday nights.
